Trouble for Manpreet, bad memories for Moira, love for Aaron? Emmerdale looks ahead

Three new characters will arrive in Emmerdale this Autumn.

“Meena is such a fun and complex character to play and I’m really looking forward to seeing how people react to her. I’m loving working with both Rebecca and Bhasker and they have made me feel so welcome.” – Paige Sandhu who plays Meena

Meena (Paige Sandhu) turns Billy’s head the moment he sees her making Dawn green with jealousy to witness this new girl in full flirtation mode with her ex! Meena quickly proves to be a live wire and her sister Manpreet wants to know exactly what she is doing in the village as she doesn’t trust her one iota? What did happen to make these sisters fall out?

Moira Dingle is fiercely independent and seemingly proud of her roots but how will she feel when her brother Mackenzie comes to the village, and what is their dark past? Can they ever come to terms with each other’s version of events?

The role of Mackenzie will be played by Lawrence Robb who says he is ‘absolutely thrilled to be moving into Emmerdale village as MacKenzie.’

“I have had so much fun playing around with the character already, and to do it in Britain’s most famous village is just the cherry on top. I couldn’t be further from ‘Mac’ in real life, so playing him will no doubt have its challenges, but I’m more than up for the ride! I can’t wait to don my wellies and wreak some havoc.” – Lawrence Robb

When Aaron Dingle comes across Ben (Simon Lennon) who is working at the Hide Cafe, Ben quickly informs him they used to go to school together. But Aaron is mortified when Ben reminds him how he treated him and realises he has got some serious making up to do if they are going to become better acquainted.

Simon is well known for his role in Our Girl for BBC drama.