EastEnders’ Lacey Turner announces pregnancy

Lacey Turner is expecting her second child with husband Matt Kay.

Lacey, 32, is sixteen weeks pregnant and is due to give birth to her second baby in February, as exclusively revealed by OK! magazine.

“We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long to get Dusty,” she told the magazine’s latest issue.

The news adds context to reports over the weekend that the actress is to take another break from her role as Stacey Fowler in EastEnders.

Lacey, who married childhood sweetheart Matt in 2017, is due back on screen as Stacey tonight (21st September) after taking maternity leave from the BBC One soap last year. How will Stacey react when she comes face to face with her estranged husband Martin (James Bye) who’s now loved up with her best friend Ruby (Louisa Lytton)?

“There are a lot of arguments, bitterness and heartache. Stacey is still very much in love with Martin, but he’s now with Ruby,” Lacey told OK!

Lacey and barber Matt welcomed their first child, Dusty Violet Kay, in July 2019.

But becoming parents has brought heartache as well as joy for the couple; Lacey suffered two miscarriages – both at seven weeks – prior to falling pregnant with Dusty.

Lacey Turner’s full interview with OK! can be read here.