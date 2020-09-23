Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 23rd September

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Adam’s horrified to learn that Daniel slept with Nicky and strongly advises him to steer clear of her. Daniel refuses to listen and asks Nicky if they can have a proper relationship and suggests he could help her to quit escorting. When Geoff comes into Adam’s office asking for info on Yasmeen’s case Daniel can’t help but berate him for using vulnerable sex workers.

Meanwhile, Peter asks Abi not to tell anyone she made a play for him as he doesn’t want Carla finding out. Hiding her guilt, Abi promises. Later, Peter’s furious when Debbie corners him and, ordering him to stay well away from Abi, threatens to tell Carla he’s been on the prowl again. He berates Abi for confiding in Debbie and resolves to come clean to Carla before Debbie blabs.

Panicked, Abi begs him not to, worried that Kevin will find out too. For the sake of her relationship with Kevin, Peter promises Abi he will say nothing to Carla. Abi’s relieved while Peter admits he values having her to understand his addiction demons.

Elsewhere, Lenny the private detective informs Billy he traced the girl who posed as Todd who admitted they had teamed up to scam a local gangster. Todd never came home one day and has been missing for weeks. Billy fears Todd’s dead while Paul forms a plan.

Also, Mary and Brian fall out. Michael is pleased when Grace stands up for him against Carla but is disappointed when Grace has to dash home to Tianna.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Moira confronts Belle, who plays dumb. Cain and Moira are convinced that Belle is lying. Belle returns to Home Farm and tells Jamie that Andrea has told Moira his secret.

Jamie is shocked but quickly regains his cool, revealing that the damaged car parts are safe at the bottom of a lake. He’s certain there is now no evidence that could now link him to the crime. The couple head to go and check. Arriving at the lake, Jamie declares his love for Belle, but his smile disappears when he spots a menacing Cain approaching, armed with a bat.

Meanwhile, Aaron turns up for the kayaking session with Ben, who is incredulous. Ben reveals Aaron used to bully him at school for being gay. Aaron suddenly remembers and feels ashamed.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sienna blames Warren and Felix for dredging up their own past and making Brody feel like he needs closure on his. Warren offers some words of wisdom, leaving Sienna pleasantly surprised. However, when Warren asks if her new stable lifestyle fulfils her, the sexual chemistry rises.

At home, Liberty asks Brody to join in an antenatal session, but she sparks another reminder of Buster and he storms out. When she goes to find him, she goes into labour at Cunningham’s’ Grande Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Victor finds Juliet in the village. He can see she’s ambitious, but warns that she needs to stay under the radar for this to work. He encourages her to go home to the Nightingales’. Juliet tells Romeo and Marnie about her feelings for Peri and asks if she can come home.

Elsewhere, Darren is distracted, leaving Mandy worried that he’s not coping well.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.