Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 29th September

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.



Callum is looking through some paperwork when Danny Hardcastle turns up. Danny accuses him of stitching him up for the warehouse job. When Phil arrives, Danny is quick to share his suspicious that Callum is a grass.

Meanwhile Stuart is excited about marrying Rainie but Rainie is in a flap over a mix up with her dress. While everyone rushes to the ceremony, Stuart is waiting in the hearse but an electrical fault locks him in with no escape – will they get their happy day?

Elsewhere, Max tells Bobby he wants to offer support for the ‘Lucy Beale Foundation’ but Ian thinks he is just playing games.

Also, caught up in their grief for Chantelle, Mitch and Karen lean in to kiss one another. Gray enters.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Hearing Tracy talk about her pregnancy stirs up uncomfortable memories for Mandy. Later, Mandy asks Vinny to promise her that he’ll never tell Paul about the baby she lost, but panics when Paul comes downstairs, revealing he has been there the whole time.

Meanwhile, Al and Chas flirt harmlessly as they talk about each other’s partners.

Elsewhere, Lydia’s test results are ready, but will they be the result she so desperately hopes for?

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Toby is frantic when he realises that some pages from The Red Door book have gone missing. When Toby and Celeste are invited to a family meal, Toby decides to find out who has got them.

The mystery is solved when Toby spots the pages in Mitchell’s bag. Toby invites Mitchell to meet up in private so he can explain his side of the story.

Meanwhile, Grace offers to cook lunch for Felix, but he gets a better offer from Martine and has to let her down. She’s furious to find him with Martine and their children in the village.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.