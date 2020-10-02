Telly Today from picturesque villages to a pedigree sheep breeder

Television highlights this evening feature adventures with Susan Calman and the Mountain Vets.

SECRET SCOTLAND



With its dramatic coastlines and picturesque villages, the next stage of Susan’s incredible adventure is Fife and the East. She gets exclusive access to places few get to see and discovers some very ancient secrets along the way.

Susan starts her journey at Falkland Palace – once the off-the-radar retreat of Scottish royalty. It was a hunting lodge to eight Stuart monarchs and the final resting place of King James V. Susan discovers a mischievous mark, thought to have been made by a young Mary Queen of Scots. She then learns how to make a potion in the herb garden, before trying her hand at the ancient royal sport of ‘real tennis’.

Her travels continue, to get the lowdown on one of Scotland’s most famous cuisines from a champion haggis maker! Later, Susan is surprised to find a Japanese garden hidden deep in the countryside and experiences a traditional Japanese tea ceremony which really stirs something in her.

Also affecting are the stories of Scotland’s infamous witch trials, as Susan is taken to a secret place where so-called witches were once interrogated. Ending her journey, Susan gets the chance to bat for the world’s only beach cricket club on the beautiful Elie beach.

Secret Scotland with Susan Calman, episode three, tonight at 8pm on Channel 5

MOUNTAIN VETS



In the town of Downpatrick, Cahir is racing to an urgent call-out from a local pedigree sheep breeder, whose prize ewe is having difficulty in labour. Cahir must perform an emergency C-section.

Vet Nuala, is the longest-serving vet in the practice and she arrives to tend to a calf with an infected hoof. She diagnoses a deep-rooted infection and the only choice is to put the calf down or take on a challenging amputation. Back at the clinic, terrier Kim has been rushed to the clinic because her owner thinks she’s swallowed rat poison. Young vet Daisy has to act quickly to induce vomiting if she is going to neutralise the poison, which could be fatal.

Vet Jennie – the most recent arrival to the veterinary practice – is seeing a newborn lamb who has been brought to the clinic by its dedicated young owner, farmer Stephen. The lamb’s leg has a bad break and Jennie tries to put a cast in place with the hope it will walk normally again.