Upright heads onto DVD and digital release

Tim Minchin can be inserted into your DVD player in an Upright fashion from next month.

Minchin turns his hand to TV with another winner, writing and starring in eight-part Aussie road-trip comedy-drama Upright. The series comes to DVD and digital courtesy of Acorn Media International after airing on Sky Atlantic last year.

Tim leads the irreverent series as the ironically named Laclan “Lucky” Flynn, a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man road-tripping across Australia to deliver an old upright piano to his dying mother. In a dramatic twist of fate, his path collides with teenage runaway Meg (Milly Alcock – A Place to Call Home, The Gloaming), who has some secrets of her own.

Set against a backdrop of stunning outback scenery, this unlikely pair throw in their lot with each other and slowly reveal, through a series of quirky happenings along the way, what each of them might be running away from, and what it is they’re seeking on the road.

Juggling grief and complex family dynamics with gleefully dark humour, and with the touching surrogate father-daughter relationship that develops between the duo at its heart, this series “begs to be binged” (★★★★ Pilot TV), and now you can do just that, either Upright, horizontal, or anywhere in between.

The series is released on digital and DVD on the 23rd of November 2020.