Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 7th October

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Gail is made up to meet her grandson for the first time and Nick promises Sam that he will be there at lunchtime to watch him perform Space Oddity. Nick is forced to tell Leanne the truth about Sam when a meeting with their new barrister overruns. How will Leanne react?

Meanwhile, Tim confides in Abi that he’s worried his dad might ruin his and Sally’s wedding. As the wedding party head to the car Abi decides to take matters into her own hands. Later, Tim and Sally return from the registry office a married couple and head to the bistro for their reception.

But when a police officer arrives at the reception, we wonder what tricks Geoff has up his sleeve this time. Later, Tim tells Geoff he has lost his family and has only himself to blame.

Elsewhere, Sean returns home to find an intruder. As the intruder flees, Sean is unaware that it was Todd. As Eileen investigates signs of an intruder; she finds a note stuffed under the back door. Craig is disappointed to hear that Faye has found a boyfriend online.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sam, Lydia and Belle are plotting their revenge against Jamie.

Meanwhile, Billy asks Ellis for advice on dealing with Dawn, as he wants to give their relationship another chance.

Elsewhere, in the job interview, it is clear that Manpreet has no intention of making things easy for Meena.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Felix and Warren go into business together at the garage. However, there’s a battle over who’s going to be the boss and Felix is annoyed when Warren puts up the sign for ‘Warren’s Wheels’.

Meanwhile, Liberty thinks it’s time that Sienna and Brody choose a baby name. Sienna and Brody bicker, while Liberty confides in Damon that she didn’t know it would be this hard to give up her baby.

Elsewhere, Sid gets back into school and wonders whether he and Juliet could make a fresh start.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.