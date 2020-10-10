ITV start the clock to Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary

The series was launched by Granada Television in Manchester on December 9th 1960, and the saga has become the world’s longest-running TV soap opera.



“Join us and celebrate 60 glorious years of this diamond of a show as we prepare to take Coronation Street into the next decade and beyond” – ITV



To celebrate its record-breaking longevity on ITV screens bosses at the network have started a sixty-day countdown to the big day.

Celebrate like its the sixties.

Every day up to the night of the anniversary episode Corrie’s social media channels will be airing special messages from famous fans, charities, cast members and, of course, the viewers.

The creation of Salford born writer Tony Warren, the serial was originally just that – a twice-weekly continuous drama – that over the years has evolved into now one of the most-watched soap operas on UK television screens.

Produced until the start of 2014 at Granada’s Quay Street Studios there has been, since its debut, over 10,150 episodes created, 57 births, 146 deaths and 131 weddings and countless alongside affairs, murders, secrets and lies, and not forgetting that unique blend of pathos and northern humour that makes the show a continued rating banker for ITV.

Joanna Lumley, who played one of Ken’s many love interests, will be wishing the show a happy 60th in a video

Show bosses have promised that the anniversary week will bring three storylines to their conclusions whilst at the same time starting off new chains of events which will take the show into 2021 and beyond.

For months the nation has been gripped by the appalling abuse inflicted by Geoff Metcalfe upon his wife Yasmeen. With Yasmeen on remand charged with Geoff’s attempted murder, the anniversary week will see the end of her trial. Meanwhile, two people battle to keep a shameful secret that will ruin their lives and those around them. Nothing stays quiet for long in soaps, and as the week progresses the web of lies and deceit they’ve created threatens to destroy them.

William Roache as Ken Barlow, as seen from episode one, and who will be part of the 60th anniversary

At the centre of the anniversary, the drama is, of course, Coronation Street itself as the residents unite to save the cobbles from the dastardly dealings of Ray Crosby. Having bought up most of the property and businesses in the area, Ray is ready to flatten the lot to make way for his new development. As the bulldozers arrive on the cobbles the race is on to save Britain’s most famous street.

“To celebrate this incredible milestone, between now and December 9th, ITV will be screening special shows, publishing an anniversary book, launching new products, unveiling unique social media content and of course at the centre of it all will be a fantastic week of drama on the cobbles of Weatherfield.” – ITV