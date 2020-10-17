TV Weekly: ‘I am now just about the happiest TV presenter in Britain, though also, sadly, one of the oldest!’

This week Fred is back on HOW and he’s happy about that, the BBC is wasting more money on ‘eco consultants’ rather than just using common sense – or Google, the BFI celebrate Play for Today and the BBC looks into the life of their biggest pedo as Vivian Summers ponders…

‘Ender the Beef Burger

The BBC know how to waste money, especially on shows that seem to think they’re still in 1989 and top of the ratings, rather than the reality that they’re bottom of the barrel in both content quality and viewing figures.

Yes dear old EastEnders, they have four PR people you know – four – which between the ratings (don’t count the iPlayer as they don’t provide honest actual full programme views for that) means there’s about one PR for every seven hundred fifty thousand viewers.

But that’s another waste of money for Defund the BBC to take charge at. One thing Defund the BBC has already taken aim at is the Beeb chucking money at an ‘eco consultant’ who came in and told them how to cut carbon emissions. Does Google not f**king work on BBC computers?

“…all food now shown on air is vegetarian. This means Quorn sausages and bacon, and some sort of kidney bean concoction for black pudding…” a ‘source’ told The Sun

In other EastEnders news, The Sun headline read this week, ‘Tina Carter star Luisa Bradshaw-White to leave soap in explosive storyline after seven years.’ Not a lot else you can say to that.

Riches for ITV

ITV has commissioned a ‘compelling, multi-layered six-part drama’ called Riches. I think an award could be given there for great self promotion, whoever at ITV wrote that line it truly is worth a gong. ‘compelling, multi-layered’ love it.

Now reading the presser info it seems it will be worth watching. The drama follows the exploits of the super-successful and wealthy Richards family, written by Abby Ajayi and produced by Greenacre Films.

Meet Stephen Richards, a successful and smart businessman, who always gets his own way. He’s built his life and business empire around the fact everything he touches turns to gold. Even abandoning his first wife and two older children, Nina and Simon, turned out well for him.

After 20 years of success, Stephen’s at the helm of his multi-million-pound cosmetics empire and is reaping the rewards of his business acumen and ambitions. He’s a great advocate for black-owned business, powerful, driven and impassioned, and with a glamourous, younger second wife, Claudia, life is never dull. Along with their adult children, Alesha, Gus and Wanda they love spending their hard-earned cash. The Richards are all about the good life and they’ve earnt it.

In New York, Nina and Simon have established themselves as business people in their own right but when Stephen suffers a stroke, the family’s world comes tumbling down. As Stephen’s life hangs in the balance, his children are about to collide and with secrets and lies rising to the surface and the empire at stake, it’s bound to be a complicated family reunion…

You see, ‘compelling and multi-layered’.

Play for Today at 50

The Beeb celebrate five decades since the first Play for Today was broadcast.

The drama, known for depicting contemporary issues from around the UK and beyond, began in October 1970 with The Long Distance Piano Player by Alan Sharp. The series went on to broadcast more than 300 single dramas, before it ended in 1984, with some plays reaching audiences of more than 8 million.

Filmed across the country in regional locations including Pebble Mill Studios in Birmingham, the strand developed a reputation as the heart of television’s creative response to national current events, pushing boundaries and sparking debate.

BBC History has partnered with the BFI National Archive to offer an academic perspective on the importance of Play for Today. In a special feature, available to read here, Katie Crosson, guest curator at the BFI National Archive and PhD researcher at The Centre for the History of Television Culture and Production, Royal Holloway, looks back at the people and politics that inspired the series through rare materials from BFI National Archive special collections.

The BFI is also revisiting the plays with a release of a remastered BFI Blu-ray box set, Play For Today: Volume 1 on the 26 October and season at BFI Southbank from 19 October – 30 November.

More than 130 of the plays can also be viewed for free in the BFI Southbank Mediatheque.

BBC Drama to chart life, fame and fiddling of Jimmy Savile

The mini-series will trace the life of Jimmy Savile, a man who rose from working-class origins to become one of the biggest stars of BBC television, but in death has become one of the most reviled figures of modern history. The story will trace Savile through his early years in the dance halls of northern England, his career with the Beeb, to his twilight years when, in failing health and with his fame in decline, he sought to dispel the growing rumours about his life and the legacy he would leave behind.

The team are working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect, and the drama series will also draw on extensive and wide-ranging research sources. It will examine the impact his crimes had on his victims and the powerlessness many felt when they tried to raise the alarm.

Due to dying before any of the claims were taken to court of course, he can never be found guilty and conversely it can never be proved how much is true about his filthy ways, which surely means it would have been better to do ‘The Trial of Jimmy Savile’ as Channel 4 have done in the past with famous perverts.

That kind of programme would at least let us see what accusations would stick and which would be thrown out. Then at least we’d know just how much was happening at the Beeb and his charities over those decades.

Fox gets the Willes

Jessica Fox found fame, well if it could be classed as that, in the worst version of Crossroads ever to hit ITV screens – although it didn’t harm her career or that of co-star Freema Agyeman.

Having escaped the ‘glam motel from hell’ in 2003 she’s been a regular part of Hollyoaks for fifteen years.

She’s been a regular on the show over the years its evolved from a “teen soap” into an early evening serial worthy of a place on primetime television on any channel. And while there’s been a fair bit of heartache recently on-screen off-screen its been much happier news for Jessica.

This week she revealed on social media that she has tied the knot with Nicholas Willes.

“While we wait for the wedding we planned to go ahead… we thought we’d get on with the business of being married.”

Search is Off

For the seven viewers who actually care, the ratings are so bad it makes That Antony Cotton Show seem like a good idea, Little Mix: The Search (for ratings) has been dropped from its usual slot due to a covid-19 concern.

The BBC in a statement said: