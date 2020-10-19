Hollyoaks to introduce Cormac Ranger’s daughter as Rhiannon Clements joins the cast

Cormac is the care home worker that Warren Fox recently put into a coma while defending Felix, who was abused by Cormac as a child. When Summer arrives in the village looking for her father, it looks set to cause trouble for Brody, Felix and Warren who were all involved in Cormac’s attack.

Summer has been billed as ‘angelic on the outside, a mischievous minx on the inside’ with bosses further noting that she will go to extreme lengths to get what she wants. She is sure to give frenemy, Sienna a run for her money in life and maybe love…

“I was absolutely buzzing and really grateful in our current climate to get the opportunity to join the Hollyoaks family. Summer is fun, sarcastic and I love the zest she brings. She’s all sweetness and light but she also has a nasty bite, which is going to be brilliant to play. Once Summer sets her mind on something, be it an idea, a plan or a person, she will do everything she can to make things go her way… Also, I’m incredibly jealous of her wardrobe.” – Rhiannon Clements

The actress’s other credits include Doctor Who and The Other One on BBC, plus Wuthering Heights at the Royal Exchange Theatre.

Summer will first appear on screen in November, and will start a small, quirky baking business in The Cunningham Grande Bazaar, putting her at the heart of Hollyoaks village.