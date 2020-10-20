Full cast for Hollyoaks 25th anniversary episode

Every current Hollyoaks cast member will appear in Hollyoaks 25th Birthday episode in an emotional video love letter.

The video will be screened during Hollyoaks’ birthday episode on Wednesday 21 October, E4 at 7pm, and Thursday 22 October, Ch4 at 6:30pm and will include cast members Jennifer Metcalfe, Nick Pickard, Kelle Bryan, Jamie Lomas, Stephanie Waring, Richard Blackwood, Jorgie Porter and Ashley Taylor Dawson among many, many more.

As Yasmine Maalik prepares to propose to Tom Cunningham, an emotional letter, narrated by Hollyoaks’ adult cast, will air as she hopes to win the heart of one of the show’s most iconic characters.

Left: young Tom Cunningham in Hollyoaks, Right: Tonight he gets a bumper video message from the residents of the village.

However, as Tom fears that both he and Yazz want very different futures, will he accept her proposal or ‘set her free’ to follow her dreams of being an award-winning journalist?

In order to create the iconic moment, the cast had to be filmed separately but the video message mirrors the birthday celebrations that many people have experienced this year. While addressed to Tom, the message may also resonate with the audience.

During the Birthday celebration episode, viewers will get a first look at Kurt Benson’s (played by Jeremy Edwards) return, Yazz will propose to Tom and the McQueen’s gothic blackmail plot thickens.

Tune in to Hollyoaks Birthday episode today, Wednesday 21st October, E4 7pm and tommorrow at 6.30pm on Channel 4

