Viewers concerned over ‘long absence’ of Tyne Tees news host Pam Royle

ITV Tyne Tees and ITV Border viewers have begun to become ‘concerned’ for the lack of information about the telly favourite.

Tyne Tees stalwart Pam Royle hasn’t been seen on-screen for over two months, and while it isn’t unusual at this time of year for the leads to have extended breaks from the news programme the length of Royle’s absence this year has become unusual.

Viewers taking to social media have had no reply from Pam or co-host Ian Payne’s Twitter accounts when asking on her welfare, nor has the ITV Tyne Tees Facebook or Twitter accounts provided any update on Pam’s absence.

The only reference to Pam not being at the Watermark newsroom came from reporter and GMB Tyne Tees/Border host Rachel Sweeney noting she’s missing the presenter.

“People regard Pam and Ian as friends, they’re in their living rooms most nights of the week, so people are concerned especially as no reason has been given for the rather sudden disappearance of one of the North East’s best-known presenters.“ – TV critic Vivian Summers

Pam has been a main face at the Gateshead-based Tyne Tees for over three decades, fronting news, features and lifestyle programming for the company over those years including Primetime, North East Today and Northern Life.

Prior to her main news and factual role with Tyne Tees she worked as a newsreader for London Weekend Television News and had a spell as a continuity announcer with Central Television in the Midlands. Pam also has worked for Tyne Tees as a weather presenter in the early 1980s.

In 2016 Royle was diagnosed with melanoma, leading her to become a public voice to raise awareness about skin cancer. In 2009 she was also in the headlines for suspected ‘swine flu’ after returning from a Caribbean holiday.

Pam Royle was crowned ‘Presenter of the Year’ in the Royal Television Society North East and Cumbria Awards in 2014. Pam has been married to husband Mike for 36 years and has two children Lawrence and Philippa.

Some of the social media tweets from viewers

@PamRoyleITV Hi Pam have you retired from Tyne Tees. Hardly see you doing the news bulletins nowadays. Its usually Ian, Rachel or Helen these days. — Richard (@richard1065) October 6, 2020

@PamRoyleITV my mam asking where you are every night! I keep on saying you are probably just on holiday but every night she’s like where’s Pam! — theclarabella (@the_clara_bella) September 22, 2020

@ITVborder Where is Pam Royle? Miss her on the news. — debwil48@gmail.com (@debwil48) October 29, 2020

ATV Today has contacted ITV for information of when Pam may return to North East and Cumbria screens but at the time of publication, no reply was forthcoming.