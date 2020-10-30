Pick of the Plots: Friday 30th October

It looks like Jenny may be prepared to give Johnny a second chance, that is until Scott tips up and tells her how Johnny once left a security guard for dead. Jenny’s horrified but neither of them notice Emma, who’s heard every word. Scott offers Emma £5k towards Oliver’s fund for her silence.

Johnny opens up to Jenny about his guilt. When she then finds a note from Johnny, explaining he’s gone to the police station to tell the truth, she tries to call him but Scott grabs the phone and pointing his gun at her, orders Johnny to return home or he’ll shoot his wife!

Meanwhile, having overheard Geoff on the phone arranging a date, Alya resolves to follow him. However, she’s taken aback to discover his date is a little old lady called Doris from hospital radio. As a police officer approaches and warns Alya that Geoff has made a complaint about her for harassment, Geoff meets up with his new girlfriend in a swanky hotel, pleased to have got one over Alya.

Elsewhere, Evelyn arranges to meet Arthur after learning from Toyah that he was at the hospital. She’s floored when Arthur reveals the reason for his hospital visit. Debbie is trying Abi’s patience.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Suki proposes a poker game with Vinny and Kheerat at Ruby’s and suggests they invite Kush but when she invites him, Kush is suspicious and declines.

Later, Kush shows up at the club to give Ruby her money back and the Panesars convince him to play much to Martin’s dismay.

When Stacey and Jean find out where Kush is they desperately try to stop him but will he listen?

EastEnders, Friday at 8.05pm on BBC One.

Tracy discusses the upcoming scan with Nate, but gets a call from Vanessa and is unsettled by what she hears.

Meanwhile, Cain is shocked.

Elsewhere, Matty worries for Moira.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.