Emergency Road Rescue continues on Channel 5

Best on the Box for November 2nd and it’s off to meet the emergency road rescue team.

Join the intrepid men and women of the South Central Ambulance Service, the coastguard, RAC and Heavy Road Recovery teams as they battle against the elements to keep road users safe during the cold, wet and dark months of winter.

In tonight’s third episode of the four-part series the recovery service faces the full fury of Storm Brenda, paramedic Paul is up against the worst of the storm while he desperately tries to reach a badly injured patient who is laid curb side having been hit by a car.

Elsewhere the heavy road specialist Mark works in a downpour inches away from road traffic speeding by on the M1 as he battles to move a large truck that has been left marooned after a tyre blowout.

Grit driver Alan works through the night to try and keep the road to Scotland’s highest village Wanlockhead open for its residents after a surprise blast of heavy snow. Powerful gusts of wind caused by Storm Atiyah have hampered the efforts of recovery specialist Dave who is attempting to retrieve a van that has crashed.

Also tonight Paramedics are attempting to free an 88-year-0ld man who has become trapped in his car following a crash. They are not the only ones dealing with the aftermath of a two-vehicle incident. Recovery driver Dave is called to clear the remains of two cars from a country lane a horrific incident.

Finally a septic tank needs rescuing after weeks of heavy rain leave it stranded in a school field.

Emergency Road Rescue, Channel 5 at 7pm