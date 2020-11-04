ITV Studios and Tony Warren Drama Bursary announce latest recipient

Harry Chalmers-Morris is the third recipient of the Tony Warren Drama Student Bursary.

Originally from Heald Green, Cheshire where he went to Wilmslow High School, the promising new talent began his training on the BA (Hons) in Professional Acting at LAMDA (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art) this September.

“I’m delighted to have got into LAMDA. I may be biased but it feels like a special time to be at such a highly regarded school. The Royal Exchange was my local theatre growing up and to be at LAMDA with Sarah Frankcom as the Director, I feel incredibly lucky and couldn’t wait to start my training.

“I’m really humbled to win the Tony Warren Bursary, my first TV memory is watching Coronation Street with my gran. A massive thank you to ITV for this opportunity and Noreen, Carolyn and Gennie for a fantastic audition experience. All actors from the north west are indebted to Tony Warren. He has broken down so many barriers and his legacy will live on for years. I hope to make him proud”. – Harry Chalmers-Morris

ITV Casting Director, Gennie Radcliffe, who was part of the audition process for the bursary praised Harry for “his wonderful mix of humour, charm and vulnerability”.

“The financial support offered through scholarships and bursaries make a huge difference to the lives of our students. Programmes such as the Tony Warren Bursary really do help in breaking down barriers and training the next generation of creative artists. We’re so pleased for Harry and are delighted to welcome him to LAMDA this year.” – Lyndel Harrison, Director of Development, LAMDA

Launched in 2018 the ITV Tony Warren Bursary chooses a student from the NW each year and supports them throughout their drama training. For full details and how to apply for the ITV Tony Warren Drama Student Bursary go to: http://itvresponsibility.com/news/itv-studios-launches-drama-school-bursary/