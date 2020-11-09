Louise Candlish’s ‘Our House’ to be adapted into ITV drama

The four-part drama will be adapted by writer Simon Ashdown and produced by Red Planet Pictures.

“I’m excited to have commissioned Our House. It’s an addictive, suspenseful novel and Simon Ashdown perfectly captures that in his adaptation. I’m looking forward to working with Belinda and Red Planet once again on bringing this modern and entertaining tale to screen.” – Polly Hill, Head of Drama, ITV

Our House is the story of Fiona Lawson who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With events spiralling beyond her control, we feel her panic rising as she can’t reach estranged husband, Bram. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun, but her husband isn’t the only one with things to hide……

Told in flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together intertwined with the present day, Our House is adapted from the international best-selling novel written by Louise Candlish.

“Some of the most addictive drama I’ve watched in recent years has come from ITV, so it’s an honour and a career highlight to have an adaptation of Our House join such prestigious company. The way Simon and the Red Planet Pictures team have brought Fi and Bram’s hair-raising story to life is absolute genius.” – Louise Candlish

Award winning writer, Simon Ashdown, is best known for his long-standing work on EastEnders and for co-creating and writing Bafta-nominated Funland.

“I was gripped by Louise’s brilliant novel from the first page and loved the deft intertwining of edge of your seat thriller and complex exploration of a marriage in free fall. It’s this balancing act between the two that makes Our House such a compelling story to adapt.” – Simon Ashdown

Filming will begin in the summer of 2021, and casting details will be released nearer the time.