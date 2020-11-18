Emmerdale invites viewers to virtual Christmas party

Emmerdale will be hosting a virtual Christmas party this December and they want you to join them as a special guest.

On Friday 18th December, there’ll be an opportunity for fans of the soap to join the cast for a ‘360 degree immersive experience’ filled with interactive cheer, chats, tunes and more as the Woolpack opens its virtual doors in full Christmas party swing.

“We may not be able to have a proper Christmas get together this year, but we’re hoping this experience will bring us all closer together and give the Emmerdale FANmily a holiday experience to remember.” – Emmerdale’s Digital Producer, Diva Rodriguez

Explore the set to find exclusive Christmassy treats and sneak peeks, all waiting to be uncovered by you.

Click on Bradley Johnson (Vinny) for a special Woolpack Sessions performance, get fabulously fun and festive looks from Lisa Riley (Mandy), and top tipple recipes from Isabel Hodgins (Victoria).

Claire King will also be chatting to Richard Arnold about her role as Kim Tate in the show.

Fans will be able to join the party by clicking on a web link which will go live on itv.com/emmerdale on Friday 18th December 2020 from 7pm