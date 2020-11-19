Sky Studios Elstree launches storytelling competition

The contest is aimed at Hertsmere schools.

Sky Studios Elstree has launched a new storytelling competition for school students in Hertsmere, set to fuel the creative ambition of young people in the local area while also highlighting the challenges posed by climate change.

“Not only do we want to create the most sustainable film and TV studio in the world, but we also want to inspire the next generation of creative talent in Hertsmere. This competition gives local school students the skills and platform to share their creativity with the world, while igniting important conversation about climate change. I can’t wait to see the entries!” – Caroline Cooper, Chief Operating Officer, Sky Studios

The Sky Studios Sustainability Heroes competition will invite school children aged between 8-14 to create a superhero and write a story that sees their hero on a mission to save the future of the planet from the impact of climate change.

Sky Academy Studios, Sky’s award-winning initiative to engage young people in the creative industries, is working closely with local schools and has created a range of interactive, class-room resources to help students create their Sustainability Hero.

As part of the curriculum-linked competition, students will create a storyboard of their character on a mission to save the planet. The winning entry will be turned into a short animation, courtesy of NBCUniversal, the home of hit animated franchises such as How to Train Your Dragon and Despicable Me. The winning entry will also be showcased at the new Sky Studios Elstree which aims to be the most sustainable film and TV studio in the world.

“We have already reached 160,000 young people through Sky Academy Studios; opening up their minds to careers in the creative industries. The Sky Studios Sustainability Heroes competition is the first step for us to engage more closely with young people in Hertsmere as the building gets underway at Sky Studios Elstree.” – Nishy Lall, Head of Young People at Sky

The competition is being run in partnership between Sky Studios and NBCUniversal, both part of Comcast Group and the two anchor tenants of the new Sky Studios Elstree, which is being financed and developed by Legal & General. The new development will house 12 sound stages and create 2,000 jobs in the local area when it opens in 2022. It also aligns with Sky’s ambition to be net zero carbon by 2030 and the Sky Zero campaign to help millions of customers reduce their carbon footprint

Sky Studios Sustainability Heroes competition is only open to students in Hertsmere and entries will be judged by the top creative teams at both Sky Studios and NBCUniversal. The competition closes in February next year, more details on how to enter here.