The Chase welcomes new chaser Darragh Ennis

Tonight ITV’s The Chase unveiled its sixth Chaser – Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis.

Darragh joins the award-winning series’ formidable quizzing pros Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.

“I’m so pleased to be the sixth Chaser. It’s brilliant to be on such an amazing quiz team, and so much fun working with Bradley Walsh. It’s such an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to take on more contestants!” – Darragh Ennis

Dubbed ‘The Menace’ by host Bradley Walsh, Darragh, 40, is an Oxford-based scientist who hails from Dublin. His Chaser attire sees him sport a velvet paisley print jacket and bolo tie.

Darragh previously appeared on the show as a contestant, facing Paul in March 2017.

The appearance went viral after Darragh’s strong cash builder effort was undermined by his teammates accepting lower offers. The hashtag #Justicefordarragh trended on Twitter and fans of the show even created a Gofundme page for him.

“Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers. But I can’t wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale.” – Bradley Walsh

Executive Producer Helen Tumbridge noted of the new addition: “We’ve gone from the Fantastic Five to the Sensational Six. We all think Darragh is the perfect addition to our Chase family.”

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.