Pick of the Plots: Friday 20th November

Sarah is concerned to see Johnny and Jenny taking a drunk Peter to hospital. Sarah heads to the factory and reveals to Carla what she saw. Peter wakes to find Carla at his hospital bedside. He tells her he loves her with all his heart and doesn’t deserve her, how will Carla react?

Later, Adam and Daniel are horrified to find Peter in Victoria Garden clutching an unopened bottle of whisky. What has tipped him over the edge?

Meanwhile, Summer is shocked and angry to see Todd upon her return from Geraldine’s. Todd pokes fun at Sean’s new business venture. Sean warns Todd that he’s got the measure of him and it’s time he stopped trying to drive a wedge between Billy and Paul.

Elsewhere, Tracy confides in Emma she’s worried how Amy is going to cope with Oliver’s death. Emma suggests they should make a memory box.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Linda is dismissive of Sharon’s concerns about Max, but when Max calls round to help with her business idea, it’s clear there is a spark between them. At the club, Linda takes exception to Ruby ‘watching her’ and frankly points out that she isn’t drinking. However, when Ruby makes a spikey comment, Linda can’t help herself and steals a bottle before leaving. Back home, Linda tries to get hold of Mick on the phone.

Meanwhile, Tiff and Keegan are eating a fry up, when Rainie and Stuart walk into the café. They tell her she has to eat healthy much to Tiffany’s horror. Tiffany tells Stuart that although they have hired her womb, they can’t tell her what to do.

Elsewhere, Ian has arranged an interview with the Walford Gazette to talk all about his empire but when Tina overhears him slating the previous owners of The Vic, she is left seething. Suki drops by the restaurant to see Ian who asks Iqra to hold the fort. Iqra is stunned by what she finds.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.05pm on BBC One.

Nate and Tracy attend his sentencing hearing.

Meanwhile, Matty is concerned about Moira.

Elsewhere, Chas dishes out some home truths. Gabby is upset when Liam halts her plans.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.