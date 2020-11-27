Hollie Arnold first to depart Gwrych Castle

Leaving their plush pads and luxuries far behind, ITV celebrity campers are spending up to three weeks taking on the surroundings of Gwrych Castle and the Welsh countryside.

Tonight was the first departure from the show with viewers deciding to send Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold MBE back into the land of luxury and out of the castle.

The remaining ITV castle dwellers are TV presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, star of stage and screen Shane Richie, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Corrie icon Beverley Callard, ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE, soap star Jessica Plummer, west end star Ruthie Henshall and classical singer Russell Watson.

Highlight’s from this evening’s show saw the celebs pondering who was widdling on the privy floor. Jordan suggested the privy needed a good clean, Victoria remarked that it wasn’t the seat that needed cleaning, it was the wee on the floor.

Vernon said that someone had a really bad aim. As Jordan left the room AJ said it was Jordan who was leaving wee on the privy floor, Victoria said they had no evidence of that so shouldn’t say it.

Jordan cleaned the privy. Earlier Shane woke up with stomach cramps so went straight to the outside lav.

Russell Watson also brought together the group with a singing experience. Victoria asked Russell if he ever felt like not bothering to warm up his voice before he performed. “I often think I just can’t be asked with Nessun Dorma” he replied. “It’s very hard” he said. “I’ll do a little bit of it if you like” as he started singing the Puccini aria.

“One moment we’re sitting there engrossed in Russell singing and just you know a little bit teary some of the girls and oh it was just amazing. And then the next minute we’re all singing.” – Holly

I’m A Celebrity airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV, STV and UTV