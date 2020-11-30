Pick of the Plots: Monday 30th November

When Faye reveals that Sally’s having second thoughts about selling the house, Ray successfully entices Sally with a house in Hale Barns at a significant discount. Having sold the house to Roxy, Sally waves her off. Abi recognises Roxy and tells Debbie she thinks Ray is trying to buy up the whole street.

After confiding in Craig, who mentions the incriminating paperwork he saw, Abi searches Ray’s office and later presents Sally and Kevin with an interesting invoice. Having called a colleague on the council, Sally confirms that a planning application has been submitted to knock down half the street. Debbie warns Ray that Abi is onto them.

Meanwhile, Tracy is concerned that Steve is being left out of the funeral arrangements, but Steve shows little interest and heads back to bed. Leanne tells Nick that once the funeral is over, they will need to work out the terms of their separation.

Elsewhere, Geoff’s goading has the desired effect when Tim punches him. Imran and Alya are horrified at this turn of events and point out that he’s no longer a credible witness. Imran visits Yasmeen and breaks the news that Paula has been signed off work. Yasmeen asks him to represent her instead. Later, Alya is concerned to hear that Elaine has been found but is now in a psychiatric hospital.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

As Mick and Katy arrive at the care home where they met, Katy is nervous about what the visit could trigger, but Mick is determined to get answers. They find the care home boarded up but Mick doesn’t give up and once inside, old memories come flooding back. Katy suggests that Mick’s trauma was to do with Shirley leaving him, but Mick is still convinced it’s something else.

Meanwhile, Linda sets up an anniversary party at home for Mick to remember a date they had when they were 12, but is once again left out in the cold. Later, Max finds Linda contemplating having a drink and comforts her. They end up sharing a kiss but little do they know, Ian is watching them.

Elsewhere, Jack tells Max he needs to move out so that Amy – who is playing up – can have her own room. With nowhere to go, Max confronts Ian, he wants his money or he’ll kick Sharon out of the pub.

Having overheard a conversation, Ian spitefully lets slip to Whitney that Tiffany is planning to be Rainie and Stuart’s surrogate. Bobby asks Ian for help with picking a winner for the Lucy Beale Award but he is too busy as usual, while Suki continues to resent Ian over his loose tongue.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

It’s Cain’s birthday, so Noah and Sarah surprise him at the garage. Moira suggests Cain comes home for lunch as it’ll just be the two of them, but she is soon disappointed.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, the sonographer predicts Laurel is 12 weeks pregnant but decides to get a colleague to confirm. When a more senior consultant arrives, they explain from the scan results that it is likely the baby will have a type of chromosomal syndrome. Laurel and Jai are asked whether they would like to perform a further test to confirm this.

Elsewhere, Gabby starts her new job and Leanna meddles, leaving Gabby expecting to be fired. Harriet covers her tracks.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Fearing that the next sin is about Cher, Sylver desperately tries to find the cash to pay the blackmailer and protect her secret. However, when Mercedes sees him getting help from Felix, she wants to know what has driven him to such desperate measures. Cher and Romeo decide to make their relationship official, unaware of the ticking time bomb ready to explode.

Meanwhile, Goldie is still worried that she’s just a consolation prize for Joel. But there’s more to worry about when Theresa promises to help Joel get his mojo back.

Elsewhere, Ollie persuades Darren and Mandy that he doesn’t need babysitting while Luke and Cindy are away. After an argument with Brooke, he calls Juliet for drugs. However, when he doesn’t have the cash to pay her, she suggests putting Cindy’s empty house to good use instead.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

When Doreen calls in sick, Bear asks Zara to sit in on Ruhma’s appointments so they don’t have to cancel all her appointments. Ruhma tries to stay patient, but Zara continuously interrupts and criticises her.

When Zara calls Bear to report on Ruhma’s ‘shortcomings’, he tells her not to interfere with Ruhma’s patients anymore. Her ego crushed, Zara refuses to continue sitting in, leaving Daniel in a difficult position. He decides to allow Ruhma to see her patients for the rest of the day, but tells her she can’t continue to work without Doreen present, leaving Ruhma feeling crushed.

Meanwhile, sparks fly during Emma’s lunch date with Aashiq. Sid walks in on Bear and Donna Summer, who turns out to be an ex of Sid’s. Donna finds the whole thing quite amusing and invites Sid to join Bear and her in the bedroom. Both Sid and Bear refuse her offer, and Donna leaves – quite unsatisfied.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.