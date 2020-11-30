ITV confirms changes to This Morning line-up

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are set to become regular hosts on ITV’s flagship daytime show This Morning.

The pair will share hosting duties with Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Eamonn Holmes OBE and Ruth Langsford from January 2021.

Alison and Dermot will host This Morning on Fridays from 8th January 2021, while Eamonn and Ruth will continue to host the show during key holidays.

“I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later. I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.” – Alison Hammond

Alison has been a member of the This Morning family since 2003 as a showbiz reporter and, in more recent years, a stand-in presenter. Alison has, for This Morning, interviewed many of Hollywood’s leading stars including Hugh Jackman, Will Smith, George Clooney and Daniel Craig.

“I’m deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year. We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them. Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we’ve all had. So I’m delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can’t wait to get started.” – Dermot O’Leary

Dermot began his career as a disc jockey at Essex Radio, but probably gained more early attention as a presenter on T4. His credits since have included Big Brother’s Little Brother (Channel 4/E4), The X Factor (ITV) and The National Television Awards (ITV) as well as a regular slot on BBC Radio 2.

“We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning. Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn & Ruth.” – Emma Gormley, MD, ITV Daytime

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV, STV and UTV.