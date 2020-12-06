This week in River City Lenny is a bit tied up while in Pobol y Cwm Ffion is livid

What’s happening this week in River City, Rownd a Rownd and Pobol y Cwm…

Unsure where Lenny has gone, Alex desperately tries to downplay his father’s absence to Dave Foulkes, who’s convinced he’s been double-crossed on their latest business deal. Keen to put on a united front, Alex and Rory realise they’ll have to pay the Foulkes family hush money or have their secret revealed.

Meanwhile, in Paul’s basement, a tied-up Lenny tries to suss out the motivation behind his kidnap. Assuming Paul wants to keep him away from Rory, Lenny goads his kidnapper, suggesting the small-time criminal is in too deep.

Meanwhile, back in Shieldinch, Jessie discovers the money from the failed Foulkes deal. Realising Lenny hasn’t run away with the money, after all, Alex and Rory suspect sinister goings-on, oblivious to Paul’s involvement.

Elsewhere, Poppy decides to install a CCTV system and turns to Stevie for help. With his mental health quietly deteriorating, Stevie dismisses Poppy so she turns to Cameron for much-needed support.

Maggie is delighted when Caitlin regains consciousness. However, realising the road to recovery which lies ahead for her daughter is a long one, Maggie urges caution to an overly optimistic Ruby: Caitlin’s not out of the Covid woods yet.

River City, BBC Scotland, Monday, 10pm

Trouble is brewing between Colin and Britt as Colin has enough of Britt’s foul treatment of Dani. Luned is found unconscious on Penrhewl’s land.

Ffion is livid when Rhys suspects her of mugging Luned. Kelly decides to report the malicious received letters to the police.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday, 8pm



Mathew is enjoying searching for furniture for his new house until he receives a phone call that changes everything and gives Philip a chance to gloat.

Glenda has decided to poke her nose into Sophie’s plan to win the competition at the salon and it becomes apparent what winning will mean for Sophie.

Over at Copa, Aled and Carys argue and Aled is worried that things may have taken a turn for the worse. When Wyn arrives with news, things begin to look a little more hopeful – until somebody sees something that they should not have.

Vince receives some bad news about his house, but he hopes that Ken can help him out.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25pm

Pictured top: River City, pictured bottom: Pobol y Cwm