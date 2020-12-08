Joanna Lumley, Sheridan Smith and Christopher Biggins for This Morning panto

This Morning confirm panto air date.

With many pantomimes being cancelled across the UK this year, This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby – together with many of their This Morning family and special guest stars – will perform a unique pantomime so that viewers can still get to enjoy the Christmas tradition, from the comfort of their own home.

“All of us who appear in front of the audience are painfully aware of the desperate situation of everyone who makes shows and plays happen: the chorus and crowd artists and dancers… and then backstage, choreographers and chorus masters, props and costumes and dressers, and writers… the list goes on and on.” – Joanna Lumley

On Friday 11th December viewers will not only see their This Morning favourites take to the stage in the festive extravaganza, they will also witness stage and screen legends Joanna Lumley, Sheridan Smith and Christopher Biggins take on roles in a performance like no other!

Based on multiple classic tales, the panto ‘mash-up’ will begin with an opening number from Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay before seeing Holly fulfil her dream of wearing a pair of glass slippers to become Cinderella, whilst her best-friend Buttons will be played by Phillip and the pair will embark on an epic journey to attend the ‘This Morning Ball’.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the This Morning Panto. In these uncertain times, where productions are being cancelled all over, it’s good to be giving the country a pantomime that they can laugh at and find Christmas joy.” – Christopher Biggins

From Dick Whittington (with Sharon Marshall playing Dick and Christoper Biggins as Dame Sarah the Cook) and Jack and the Beanstalk (with Steve Wilson playing Jack), to Aladdin (with Dr Ranj as the Genie of the Lamp and Widow Twankey played by Gyles Brandreth), Peter Pan (with Sheridan Smith playing Peter, Lisa Snowdon playing Tinkerbell and Matthew Wright playing Captain Hook) and Snow White (played by Josie Gibson and the Magic Mirror played by Martin Lewis).

Phillip and Holly will meet many characters from the world of pantomime including Dame Susie the Sous Chef (played by Phil Vickery) and Goldilocks (played by Alice Beer). Santa and Mrs Claus (played by Eamonn Holmes OBE and Ruth Langsford) will also guest star, but with a wicked step-mother (played by Joanna Lumley) on a mission to destroy the fun, and two villainous step-sisters (played by agony aunts Deidre Sanders and Vanessa Feltz) determined to ruin everything, will they make it to the end of the show? And can their fairy godmother (played by Alison Hammond) save the day?

“The whole theatre and creative industries have been devastated by the virus and lockdown. Hopefully doing this Panto with This Morning will provide some of these people much needed work and give everyone some hope and laughter for better times to come.” – Sheridan Smith

This Morning’s Panto will air Friday 11th December from 10am on ITV, STV and UTV