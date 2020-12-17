Former TOWIE star Jess Wright supports charity campaign for dogs

This December, Jess Wright is taking part in the Winter Wag-Along challenge for charity, alongside more than 100 dogs and their owners nationwide.

The new initiative encourages dogs and their owners to dig out their antlers, festive jumpers and Santa hats to dress up and walk a mile a day (or more!) for charity.

The fundraising campaign led by premium raw pet food brand, Natural Instinct, will encourage pet owners to make a voluntary donation to fundraise for the invaluable work carried out by two UK charities; the National Animal Welfare Trust and Dog A.I.D.

“We’re so excited to launch the Winter Wag-along this December. We have worked closely with Dog A.I.D and the National Animal Welfare Trust for a number of years and are delighted to give back through our first nationwide fundraising campaign. We hope pet owners across the UK will join us in recognising the wonderful work of our chosen charities, while taking part in some much-needed festive fun, following what has been a challenging year.” – Rachel Kirby, Spokeswoman for Natural Instinct

All dog owners can register to take part and the first 100 to do so will receive their very own Winter Wag-along goody bag, including a festive dog bandana, special poo bag dispenser and delicious Natural Instinct festive treats. Everyone who takes part and shares a #WinterWagAlong selfie will be entered into a prize draw to win a bumper Christmas hamper worth over £200.

Ahead of the traditionally indulgent Christmas season, Natural Instinct is keen to remind pet owners to be mindful of their pet’s health and fitness.

With obesity rates in dogs climbing to 51% earlier this year and 90% of dog owners confessing to feeding food scraps and leftovers to their furry pals, the raw food brand is keen to ensure dogs across the nation remain active and increase their ‘step count’ this winter.

“The canine and human brains are very similar; both need the feel-good endorphins that are produced by exercise and socialising. During winter we can feel less motivated, and this is especially true during a lockdown when we’re all spending increased time at home and are unable to socialise with others.

However, even the shortest of walks with small doses of interaction can have a hugely positive effect on mental well-being and fitness levels for both you and your dog. This winter, perhaps more than any other, it is extremely important that we embrace the outdoors to walk our dogs, not only for their benefit but our own also. This is why I am supporting the challenge and will be taking part with my own pooch, Fiddy Scent.” – Kirsten Dillon, Animal Behaviourist

To register to take part in the Winter Wag-along, simply email winterwagalong@naturalinstinct.com with your name and postal address.

Donations can be made at Just Giving and share your #WinterWagAlong selfie with @naturalinstinctfood on Instagram or @NIPetFoods on Facebook to confirm your entry into the prize draw. The winner will be drawn at 5pm on Friday 18th December 2020.