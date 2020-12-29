ITV trailer teases ‘blackly comic’ drama Finding Alice

The six-part series was first announced by the broadcaster in October.

Keeley Hawes takes on the titular role in the drama, and Gemma Jones and Kenneth Cranham will star as Minnie and Gerry, Alice’s in-laws.

Rounding out the core cast is Isabella Pappas as Alice’s teenage daughter Charlotte, and Sharon Rooney as her sister-in-law Nicola.

Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells are also set to appear in the ‘blackly comic’ series following a woman whose husband’s sudden and accidental death unearths a trail of secrets, debt, suspicion and criminality.

ITV note that the series will begin airing next month.

Watch the trailer below: