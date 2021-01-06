Channel 4 to air ‘lavish hotels’ series

Channel 4 has commissioned a three-part series providing an exclusive insight into three of the UK’s most lavish hotels.

Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels goes behind the scenes at Corinthia, The Langham and Chewton Glen, following the staff as they cater to their guests’ every whim however big or small, and through an extraordinary period of turmoil for the hospitality industry.

Corinthia – a haunt of the Obamas, the Clintons and Beyoncé – is possibly London’s most glamorous hotel, where no expense is spared.

The chandelier in the foyer alone costs £1 million. Managing Director Thomas Kochs needs to recruit a new general manager, while the team is focused on maintaining the hotel’s reputation for providing cutting-edge modernity in such testing times. Also in the programme, Star Chef Tom Kerridge, who run Kerridge’s Bar and Grill at the hotel, explains how no-shows from guests are adding to the difficulties of maintaining operations.

The Langham, Europe’s first ‘Grand Hotel’ originated the tradition of the British afternoon tea and is home to London’s biggest suite. Now, the five-star hotel, in the normally beating heart of London, is busy adapting to what could be the ‘new normal’ as it reopens its doors.

Chewton Glen in Hampshire, voted Britain’s top hotel, is opening its doors to television cameras for the first time. Mick Jagger and Elton John have all been through its doors. This programme follows Executive Director Andrew Stembridge and his team, as they work hard to attract star-studded and VIP guests to their exclusive tree houses. Andrew is also opening a radical new hotel concept in London’s Mayfair, in the most challenging times ever for the London hotel market.

“This has been an extraordinary year for hotels and we have been given remarkable access throughout to see how three of Britain’s most luxurious hotels have fared– with and without guests. This is the perfect escapist series for all of us sitting at home and longing for a mini-break or holiday and the best rooms and service money can buy.” – Daniela Neumann, MD of production company Spun Gold TV