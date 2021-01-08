Lux Vide appoints Valerio Fiorespino as Chief Corporate Officer

Valerio Fiorespino has been appointed as the Chief Corporate Officer of Lux Vide, the independent production company behind international hits such as “The Medici Saga”, “Devils”, “DOC”, “Don Matteo” and upcoming drama series “Leonardo” starring Aidan Turner.

Valerio has excellent industry experience, we’re told. He graduated in law and joined RAI in 1988, where he quickly worked his way up through the ranks. Some of the roles he fulfilled for the public broadcasting company include Head of Personnel and Management of Key Resources, Human Resources Director and Director of Television Resources.

In 2016 he became Chief Corporate Office of Sparkle, the global operator behind the TIM Group, the first supplier of international wholesale services in Italy and among the top ten in the world.

Commenting on his latest undertaking, Luca Bernabei, CEO Lux Vide noted: “Valerio and I met when he was working for Rai, and was my counterpart in many, many demanding negotiations where he had this rare ability to maintain a respectful tone whilst valuing my needs but never forgetting his responsibility to represent his company’s interests.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Valerio to Lux Vide. His deep understanding of the industry, his mindset, his strategic long-term vision and his wisdom of managing thousands of employees will be prove invaluable as Lux Vide embarks on its next bold and exciting growth chapter. In recent years, we have become friends outside our roles, talking not only about work but also about life and projects. So, I welcome not only a great Italian executive but a friend too.”

Valerio will start his new job in February and will be based in Lux Vide’s Rome Office, reporting to its CEO Luca Bernabei.