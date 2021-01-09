Sky News investigates how warfare is changing

Into The Grey Zone looks at how warfare is changing from cyber hacks to assassinations in a new podcast series.

Presented by Foreign Affairs Editor Deborah Haynes, the new 9-part weekly series Into The Grey Zone from Sky News’ award-winning podcast team is set to air its first episode on Monday 11 January.

Follow Deborah Haynes and her team as they explore a grey zone between war and peace, where no one is too unimportant to be a target. Discover the covert tactics used by states, criminals and terrorist groups to deceive, gain influence and – at times – kill.

What do assassinations, cyber hacks and disinformation have in common? They’re all weapons used by states against each other in a grey zone of harm that sits – deliberately – under the threshold of war but could be just as dangerous if ignored. – Sky News



Sky News looks into this often invisible battlefield, where anything can be – and is – used as a weapon, from computer hacks and disinformation to assassinations and intimidation.

With world-exclusive interviews with spies and military chiefs, the series offers chilling insight into a murky evolution of warfare that, as the series demonstrates, could unravel the world’s democracies “without a shot being fired”.

To find out more, you can subscribe for free to Sky News’ Into The Grey Zone podcast, available from any of the major podcast suppliers.

Each week, a new episode will be available. The final episode will air on 4th March 2021, the third anniversary of one of the most high-profile grey zone attacks on the UK – the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and the fake news that followed.

In episode one we set out what the grey zone is and then travel to Salisbury with the widow of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko to explore one of the most high-profile grey zone attacks on the UK – the attempted assassination of another former Russian agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia and the barrage of disinformation that followed. – Sky News