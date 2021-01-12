UKTV confirm ‘Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable’ to launch next month

The series is the latest to join Dave’s comedy line up.

“I’m thrilled that the wonderful people at Dave have asked me to host Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable. It would be strange if they hadn’t asked me because my name is in the title. Anyway…in the show, I’ll be leading a competitive confessional where only the celebrity or comic who admits to the worst behaviour can win.” – Mel Giedroyc speaking last year

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable is the brand-new comedy show in which the nation’s favourite comics and celebrities compete to convince Mel Giedroyc that they are the most Unforgivable person in the room.

To do this they will have to dredge up their most outrageous sins, lies, legal transgressions and morally bankrupt behaviour.

In each episode three celebrities come clean and regale tales of their most despicable deeds and uncharitable behaviour as they are probed by host Mel Giedroyc and her sinful sidekick Lou Sanders for all the dastardly details, in the show that scratches away at the polished and preened surfaces of some of the nation’s favourite faces to reveal their dark underbellies.

The eight-part series welcomes a whole host of names from the world of entertainment including Graham Norton, Jennifer Saunders, Richard Ayoade, Harry Redknapp, Tom Allen, Jo Brand, Darren Harriott, Clare Balding, Johnny Vegas, Sara Pascoe, Sophie Duker, Alex Brooker, Rob Rinder and many more.

“I intend to lead from the front by dropping in a few of my own misdemeanours to get the ball rolling, and I only hope it’s as fun to watch as it is to host! Though I also hope that anyone I’ve wronged and doesn’t yet know it, doesn’t watch Dave.” – Mel Giedroyc speaking last year

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable airs Tuesdays at 10pm on Dave, from 2nd February and will be available for catch up on UKTV Play.