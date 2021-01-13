Faith Dingle to make ‘dramatic return’ to Emmerdale

The Dingle family are thrown into chaos when matriarch Faith Dingle makes a dramatic return to ITV’s Emmerdale.

“It’s wonderful to be back in Emmerdale again. From the first day, I felt like I was getting a big warm family hug from everyone, it’s a really special show!” – Sally Dexter

Actress Sally Dexter reprises her role as Faith and will be on screen next month, ITV has confirmed today.

Mother of Chas and Cain, Faith was last seen leaving the Village in a taxi after revealing to her son that she drove Nate’s mother away when she was pregnant and kept the secret from him.

With Cain’s ultimatum ringing in her ears – if she didn’t leave Emmerdale he would – Faith emotionally accepted her fate and was exiled by the tight-knit Dingle clan.

In scenes coming up, viewers will see Moria bump into Faith. Desperate to get away from Moira’s questions, as she’s dressed as an undertaker, Faith is in the process of stealing a hearse.

After their chance meeting, Faith later turns up in the village to ask Moira if she thinks Cain could ever forgive her.

“I’m delighted to see the return of much-loved character Faith Dingle to the village. A character bursting with fun, Faith’s certainly set to ruffle a few feathers and will test the Dingle’s loyalties like never before. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sally back to Emmerdale, an actor exuding vibrant charm.” – Emmerdale Producer, Sophie Roper

Emmerdale, weekdays on ITV, STV and UTV.