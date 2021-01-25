Filming commences on HOT and Drama Team’s ten-part thriller Jerusalem

Jerusalem, an hyper-realistic thriller from Drama Team for HOT, in association with ITV Studios, has begun filming in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Created by David Ackerman (Blank Bullet), and inspired by work in his previous national security career, the ten-part series follows events in the lead up to the Jewish fast of Tisha Be’av (the day of mourning over the destruction of the Jewish Temple) and the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha (the holiday of the sacrifice) – which by rare circumstance fall on the same day.

“Jerusalem is a human story of conflicting beliefs, power struggles, love and crime.”

Superintendent Amir (Doron Ben David) is a man fluent in Arabic, knowledgeable about Islam and Christianity, and able to walk the tightrope between the different faiths and remain unaffiliated (and yet, affiliated with everyone), all with a single goal in mind: to maintain the status quo, unfortunately at the cost of neglecting his own family.

The hundreds of security cameras scattered around the city document the violence and rage which could erupt at any moment.

Jerusalem stars a host of Israeli talent known for their roles in breakout international dramas such as Hostages, Fauda and Our Boys.

“Jerusalem is yet another step towards boosting Israeli content’s global presence. We are very excited to collaborate with the leading content company ITV Studios on this co-production, which is a vote of confidence in Israeli content. We believe that this show, too, will be loved and well accepted both in Israel and abroad.” – Nadav Hanin, VP of Content and Innovation at HOT

Jerusalem is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.