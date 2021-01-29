ITV confirms that Britain’s Got Talent won’t air in 2021

The pandemic has posed its challenges in allowing filming to take place in a safe way, so ITV bosses have taken the decision to rest the talent show this year.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed that the show has been axed from its schedules for 2021 in order to safeguard “the wellbeing and health of every person involved in the programme”.

“Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the wellbeing and health of every person involved in the programme, from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to, unfortunately, move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022,” a statement read.

Acts come from far and wide to have their talent scrutinised by judging foursome Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams while hundreds of people are involved behind the scenes in the audition shows, making them tricky to film in the present climate.

Multiple-member acts such as dance groups, choirs and orchestras are a staple of the show, and it has become clear to ITV bosses, and production company Thames Television, that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

The show – hosted by Ant and Dec – is expected to return in 2022.