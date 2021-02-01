Paapa Essiedu leads Extinction in Bristol

Sky Original action thriller Extinction starring Paapa Essiedu begins Bristol shoot.

“It’s great to welcome Urban Myth Productions back to Bristol for this shoot. We’ve started the year on a very strong footing for production in Bristol with robust Covid-19 safety protocols in place for productions to follow whilst filming on the street and the Bristol Film Office team on hand to help ensure that shoots run smoothly. – Laura Aviles, Senior Film Manager, Bristol City Council

Extinction, a brand-new action-thriller starring major breakthrough talent Paapa Essiedu began filming in Bristol last week with assistance from Bristol Film Office.

The eight-part Sky Original thriller produced by Urban Myth Productions, in association with Sky Studios, is described as a “gripping exploration of memory, fate, and the limits of love”.

Extinction is a propulsive action thriller which follows the story of a man who begins to re-live time after witnessing the world end. When George (Paapa Essiedu) is recruited into an organisation of people who share his ability and harness it to stop global catastrophes, George goes rogue in a bid to save the woman he loves.

Unfolding over eight blistering episodes, Extinction is a tense, gripping exploration of memory, fate, and the limits of love and self-sacrifice, all shot through with the trademark wit of writer Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). The series also stars Tom Burke (Strike), Anjli Mohindra (The Bodyguard), Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly), Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split) and Charly Clive (Pure).

Urban Myth Productions is no stranger to filming in Bristol. The city has provided the backdrop for two series of Fox TV’s War of the Worlds in the city, starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.

The second series, which also features Normal People lead actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and is due to launch on screens later this year, was the first high-end television project in the UK to re-commence filming after the Lockdown #1 lifted.

Bristol Film Office supported the title to shoot at a number of locations between July-October 2020. Urban Myth also filmed upcoming Netflix sci-fi drama The One in Bristol in early 2020, which is scheduled to premiere this Spring.

“With the worldwide appetite for screen content stronger than ever, this fast-growing sector is going to be a crucial part of national and regional economic recovery and as a location, Bristol’s film-friendly infrastructure is well placed to cater for that demand.” – Laura Aviles, Senior Film Manager, Bristol City Council