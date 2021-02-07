Next week The Masked Singer heads into its big grand final, meaning last night two more celebrities had to say farewell to their elaborate disguises.

In the first of two mask reveals on Saturday night (6th Feb) the first to ‘take it off’ was comedian Sue Perkins, who had been singing her way through the contest as Dragon.

What made you decide to take on this challenge?

It just felt so utterly counter-intuitive that I had to do it. I’m usually up a mountain or down a river these days – so I’m probably the last person that anyone would think of in a musical entertainment context. I got an awful lot of joy out of hoodwinking the panel.

How hard is it to keep the secret?

Actually, I found it pretty easy. I suppose that’s a hangover from Bake Off. I’d know the winner months before the show hit the screen, and became very practised at never letting on – even when cornered in petrol stations and supermarkets by eager viewers…

How was the secrecy at filming?

The team are such a well-oiled machine. You’re only ever referred to by your character name and you spend the entire time on set in a black hoody, balaclava and visor – like a Light-Entertainment ninja.

What did you think of your mask, your overall look and the character you got to play?

I was so chuffed with Dragon. The suit was a little uncomfortable at first, but the incredible team of costume designers worked on it so that it ended up fitting like a big, scaly glove.

Did you have a say in what your costume looked like?

I loved it from the start, but I added the smoke tubes, as I wanted the character to burp and fart. I’m classy like that.

What are your thoughts on the panel and what did you think of their guesses?

Two words: Angela Merkel

Did you watch the first series and, if so, did you have a favourite character?

I loved the first series. It was a perfect combination of stunning costumes, great characterisation, banging vocals and fiendish detective work. I loved Queen Bee and Monster – but crushed on Unicorn and Duck too.

Who would be your own personal dream performer to see behind one of the masks?

I’d love to see what the genius of Bjork would do with a fur fabric bodysuit.

What has been your personal highlight taking part in The Masked Singer?

Being part of such an extraordinary team, all working to make sure that the secret is kept safe. I’ll miss the laughter, the singing lessons, the exciting subterfuge. I’ll miss all the people who helped me create Dragon.

If you could sum up your experience in a song title, what would it be?

Burning Love – for Dragon, and the experience as a whole.

The Masked Singer – Finale – Saturday 7pm, ITV, STV and UTV