Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, February 12.

Sharon fumes to be woken up by two removal men in her flat. She quickly realises that it’s Kathy’s doing and confronts her. Kathy doesn’t buy Sharon’s claims of being worried about Ian.

After going over his statement about Katy at the police station, Mick opens up to Linda in The Vic, noting that he misses the place. Linda takes Sharon aside – she has a proposition and it’s the least Sharon can do after what she has done to the Carter family.

Later, Sharon is sitting on Dennis’ bench, mourning her son and celebrating Albie’s first birthday. Phil arrives to pay his respects and Sharon tells him about her encounter with Linda, leaving him furious. When Phil catches up with Sharon again, he tells her she doesn’t need to worry and gives her a present for Albie’s first birthday. Touched, Sharon agrees to have dinner with Phil.

Meanwhile, Jack tells Rainie that Max hasn’t been himself recently, so she decides to hang on to Abi for a bit longer. Max hits the bottle before opening up to Jack about Linda.

Elsewhere, with no other plans, Kush and Whitney have a housemate date which leads to a kiss. Keegan feels humiliated that he can’t provide for Tiffany and asks Dotty for a job at Ruby’s.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.10pm and 8.35pm

As Gary and Faye appear in court, Debbie tells Sally that she would like to hire the best lawyer for Faye and use Ray’s money to pay for it. In the bistro Ray has disguised himself as a workman. Ray overhears Debbie discussing her plans with Miles, furious he tells her he knows her game and forces her into the walk-in fridge and goes to lock her in. Kevin tries to rescue Debbie but ends up locked in too.

Meanwhile, Johnny calls Carla from prison and tells her that thanks to her and her big gob, the doctor is referring him to a psychiatrist. Later, Johnny calls Jenny and finally opens up to her about the fact he thinks he can see Aidan. Jenny’s heart goes out to him but she is angry that Carla kept it from her.

Elsewhere, Fiz asks Tyrone to look after the furniture shop for her. Tyrone leaves the shop unattended while he goes for a coffee with Alina. He returns to find a guy called Leon helping himself to furniture, but Leon assures him he has cleared it with Fiz. When that later turns out not to be the case, Fiz panics how Gary is going to react.

Also, Leanne books herself a consultation with a psychic.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Chas has a proposition for Marlon.

Meanwhile, Paul is on edge and Mandy is troubled by the feeling that something is not right.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Darren defends his decision to help Nancy and promises Mandy that he will make things right for them. Trish finds Grace and Nancy arguing in the village and invites them for a drink with her and Maxine. However, drunk Nancy’s emotions run away with her when Darren takes her home. Luke thinks it’s time Mandy comes clean about Ella.

Meanwhile, Diane receives Edward’s inheritance, but offers it to Tony and Verity instead. Tony insists that he doesn’t want his father’s money and gives it all to ‘expectant parents’ Verity and Sami. Verity smiles through her unease as excited Sami suggests they buy a house together.

Later, Sami can’t help but tell Misbah that he’s going to be a dad, but she then sees Verity drinking wine at The Dog.

Elsewhere, Celeste accepts Martine’s offer to move in.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm