One week hiatus for Dancing On Ice

ITV has announced that Dancing On Ice won’t air this Sunday in its usual format.

A spokesperson for the channel noted that a decision had been taken to ‘pause’ the programme after a number of contestants have had to withdraw from the series.

“ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February,” a statement from ITV read. “Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

Last week saw Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant become the latest celeb to drop out of the show after testing positive for COVID-19.

News quickly followed that Neighbours legend Jason Donovan would not be competing on Sunday 14th February’s show due to ‘back pain’.

Earlier withdrawals include Rufus Hound (COVID), Denise Van Outen (injury) and Billie Shepherd (injury).

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.” – ITV

In place of Dancing On Ice this weekend a special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice will be shown on ITV at 6pm on Sunday.