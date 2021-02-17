The Flight Attendant takes off on Sky One

Sky has announced an eight-episode series The Flight Attendant to take the air next month.

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

Starring alongside Cuoco is Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk and Rosie Perez.

The Flight Attendant debuted in November last year stateside and was quickly renewed for a second run of episodes thanks to its success with viewers.

The show has received nominations for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Kaley Cuoco for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy from the Golden Globe Awards; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Kaley Cuoco for Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series from the Screen Actors Guild Awards; Best Comedy Series and Kaley Cuoco for Best Actress in a Comedy Series from the Critics’ Choice Awards; and Best New Series at the Writers Guild Awards.

The Flight Attendant comes to Sky One on March 19th 2021.