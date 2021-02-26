Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, February 26.

Stacey is fuming that Lily’s ordered glam holiday accessories on her credit card, and thinks that Ruby should foot the bill. At the club Dotty pitches her idea to a distracted Ruby, who eventually agrees to allow Dotty and Tiff to host tables.

Stacey stops by, ready to demand the money for Lily’s purchases. The former friends end up reminiscing about their teenage years but when Ruby’s scheming with Kush is mentioned an argument flares up. As Stacey makes to leave Ruby falls backwards down the stairs.

Meanwhile, Tiff and Keegan celebrate their new room at Sonia’s but Tiff hasn’t told her husband about her new job. Kim offers her matchmaking services to Mila who is interested in Iqra.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm

Sam begs Simon to take him on a bike ride. But as they’re about to set off, Jacob pulls up in his car and tells Simon he’s got an urgent job for him. Promising Sam he’ll be half an hour tops, Simon heads off, accidentally leaving his delivery bag behind.

Jacob tells Simon they are going to teach a young lad a lesson and bundle him into a car boot. Having witnessed the assault Sam pedals away with Simon’s bag containing two bags of cocaine. Has Simon put Sam in danger?

Meanwhile, Yasmeen tells Alya, Ryan and Elaine that she has to start making some decisions for herself. After a call from Geoff’s solicitor, a shocked Tim reveals to Sally that according to Geoff’s will, he now owns half of No.6 and a quarter of Speed Daal.

Elsewhere, George is unimpressed when Eileen and Gail get into a row. Asha is embarrassed by Dev’s efforts to impress Nina. Gary warns Johnny to watch his cellmate, Kai.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Cain and Chas are at loggerheads over whether Faith can stay, so Chas decides there’s only one thing for it – a Dingle court.

Meanwhile, Gabby has some news and Laurel worries.

Elsewhere, Vinny wants to help.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

George is shocked when Courtney asks if John Paul has been hurting him, but he does nothing to get rid of her fears.

Meanwhile, Summer worries that she has messed with the wrong crowd.

Elsewhere, Nancy finds out that Jack knows she tried to seduce Darren and is keeping them apart. Ste is horrified to find out that Sid is planning to take down Victor from the inside.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm