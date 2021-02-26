Music of the ’80s makes for Friday night viewing

Telly Today picks for Friday 26th February.

For Love or Money

After separating from his wife of 25 years Graham met gold trader Maryanne online and fell in love.

But then she told him she was stuck in Dubai and needed his financial help to get back to the UK, setting in motion a downward spiral that would cost Graham thousands – and lose him his home.

Ash and Kym pick up the case, which gets even murkier when the mysterious Maryanne starts making financial demands of them too.

BBC One, 11am

Gogglebox

NEW SERIES

Britain’s sharpest armchair critics return for a 17th series to share more of their insightful and passionate takes on the week’s biggest and best shows.

This week, the Goggleboxers cast their critical eyes over It’s A Sin, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Married at First Sight Australia, Snakes in the City, Surviving Death, This Morning, Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance, and BBC News on Boris Johnson’s road map announcement.

Channel 4, 9pm

Britain’s Favourite 80s Songs

NEW SERIES

Former Top of the Pops regular Gary Davies narrates this documentary series looking back at some of the greatest music of the 1980s.



Starting, of course, in 1980 the show brings to screen revealing interviews with the singers and band members who made it one of the biggest years in pop.

From The Specials and The Jam to Debbie Harry giving her all in Blondie to David Bowie and the biggest girl band of the time The Nolans (pictured above, in more recent times).



1980 wasn’t just about the songs it was also twelve months that also gave Top of the Pops viewers music performances and pop videos to remember.

Sheena Easton was singing about her man working 9 to 5, Madness stormed the charts with Baggy Trousers and Dexy’s Midnight Runners had a memorable number one with Geno. Contributors include Toyah Willcox, Paul Gambaccini, Andy Crane and Katie Puckrik.

Channel 5, 10pm