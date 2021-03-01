ITV orders second series of Finding Alice

ITV has commissioned a second series of Finding Alice starring Keeley Hawes.

Airing on ITV during January and February, the first series is currently averaging 7.0m viewers across all devices including 1.8 million watching pre-broadcast across all platforms.

“I’m so pleased to be reuniting with the brilliant team behind Finding Alice for a second series. We’ve been honoured to hear from so many viewers who have related to Alice’s experience of grief, and look forward to sharing the next stage of her journey.” – Keeley Hawes

The blackly comic drama stars Hawes as the titular character whose husband’s sudden and accidental death unearths a trail of secrets, debt, suspicion and criminality.

Series one is currently still available on the ITV Hub for viewers to catch up with events so far.

“I am delighted to be able to continue telling Alice’s very original story with Roger and Simon writing and Keeley Hawes back to explore the increasingly complicated life of Alice.” – Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer

Filming for the new series of Finding Alice will commence in February 2022. Picking up a year on, the second series will explore the consequences of Alice deciding to have her dead husband’s baby and the impact this decision has on her friends and family.

Executive Producers will once again be Roger Goldby, Keeley Hawes, Simon Nye and Nicola Shindler alongside Sarah Doole for Red Production Company.