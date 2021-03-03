Telly Today from Wye Valley to Lockdown London

What’s on the box for March 3.

The Pandemic at Number 47

A film to mark the anniversary of the first national lockdown. Director Paddy Wivell (Prison) films the effect that this prolonged period of isolation has had on his own community.

Like many British people, he only knows a few of his neighbours. And, of course, the rules of lockdown prevent the public from visiting other people in their homes or even standing within two metres of each other. So Wivell embraces these restrictions and films the diverse mix of London residents at a distance – through their doorways and windows.

Over the months that follow, the filmmaker befriends people who were once strangers, as they reveal their fears and anxieties but also enjoy some new-found opportunities. What emerges is a ‘socially distant’ but intimate film about people recalibrating what is important in life.

Channel 4, 10 pm

Devils

Deeply shaken, Massimo – with the help of Sofia, an Argentinean hacker, who hates NYL for causing her brother’s suicide – tries to determine if Dominic is secretly handling business for Gaddafi, against whom the Libyan War has now been launched

Meanwhile, detective Vicky Bale suspects that Massimo is involved in his colleague’s death.

Sky Atlantic, 9 pm

Escapes with Sandi Toksvig

In this last episode, Sandi’s joined by her close friend, foodie and Bake Off judge Prue Leith. Native to the Cotswolds, Prue reckons she knows the area like the back of her hand, but Sandi is about to show her escapes hidden out of sight.

The Wye Valley is their first stop, where they reconnect with nature during some foraging and explore a luxury tree house designed to make you feel like you are living in the canopy. Deep in the Cotswold countryside they discover a minimalist and striking home of glass and Cotswold stone built to make the most of the glorious views and to contrast with the 17th-century cottage at its heart.

The pair discuss Prue’s early career and success with changing attitudes to female chefs in high-end British restaurant kitchens, and they cement their friendship with a touch of forest bathing. For their final hurrah, Sandi and Prue stay at a colourful and chic home designed by Kate Moss where their own private mixologist adds a splash of glamour to the occasion… until Prue ends up with a meringue moustache…

Channel 4, 9 pm