Too drunk to remember contraception?

A fifth of young adults forget to use contraception because they are too drunk to remember when having sex

“It would seem that while sex education in schools covers broad topics such as the mechanics of having sex and what happens to your body through puberty, we are still failing our young people by not going into more detail about the consequences of certain behaviours.“ – Joanna Buckard, a spokeswoman for The National Organisation for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

A study of a selection of 16-25-year-olds found many are taking unforeseen risks due to a lack of knowledge, education – and intoxication.

It emerged four in 10 have had sex during a night of drinking alcohol, while 13 per cent have had intercourse and not remembered the following day whether they had used protection or not. But six per cent have even found they, or a partner, were pregnant after getting it on while under the influence of drink.

And four per cent admitted to having had an alcoholic beverage AFTER finding out they were with child.

“They are therefore reaching adulthood completely clueless about how much alcohol consumption counts as binge drinking, what impact drinking before and during sex could have, how to have a healthy pregnancy and what consequences there could be if you drink during pregnancy.” – Joanna Buckard, a spokeswoman for The National Organisation for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

This risk-taking behaviour appears to be down to a staggering lack of knowledge though – with only 15 per cent being taught about alcohol in pregnancy at school, and 16 per cent learning about the impact of binge drinking.

While 45 per cent of young adults remember learning about contraception, and 48 per cent about changes in their body, just 19 per cent had teachers educate them on what you can and can’t do before and during pregnancy.

“The vast majority don’t know it risks lifelong brain damage to an unborn baby. This is evidenced through the 85 per cent who said they didn’t learn about the risks of alcohol in pregnancy at school. We need to arm our young people with as much information as possible before they get to the point where they are experimenting with sex and drink.” – Joanna Buckard, a spokeswoman for The National Organisation for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

The study also found half of all young adults find it hugely embarrassing talking about things such as sex, drinking during pregnancy and sexuality. Revealing that four in ten refuse to talk to their parents about such ‘taboo topics’.

The biggest reason was that they aren’t comfortable having the conversation (33 per cent), followed by they don’t talk about sex in their family (25 per cent), and finally, the teens don’t want parents to know what they are doing (24 per cent).

But while only 25 per cent would consider talking to a doctor about sex issues in general, a reassuring 60 per cent would pluck up the courage to talk to them about contraception.

The poll, commissioned via OnePoll, found behaviours and access to information has worsened too during the pandemic.

“The situation those under 25 find themselves in is alarming. Information is power, but sadly we are still at the stage where young adults don’t know enough about the dangers of drinking in pregnancy.

“FASD can be caused by exposure to alcohol while in utero, but young people don’t understand that they are risking their pregnancy and lifelong challenges for the baby. It’s the furthest thing from their minds because we are not connecting the dots for them between boozy nights, sex and unplanned pregnancy.

“In fact there are so many unknowns, largely due to a lack of communication and sharing about things which are considered taboo.” – Joanna Buckard, the spokeswoman for National FASD

If you would like to learn more, or are concerned about drinking during pregnancy visit – www.nationalfasd.org.uk