Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, March 8.

Denise confronts Chelsea about her betrayal and is surprised to find her daughter indifferent, blaming her parents for her actions. Chelsea later plays up her fear to Lucas to keep him on side.

Meanwhile, Martin takes Ruby to a shrine at the allotments to signify the child they lost. Ruby asks Martin if he’d do anything to help her get over their loss, he warily agrees…

Elsewhere, Kim gives Peter and Ash some daytime date ideas. As things sizzle between the pair, they’re interrupted by Suki. Later, Ash fills Kim in on the date being cut short as Peter goes to see Suki wanting to know if she’s going to be a problem…

Also, Jay tells Honey that things aren’t going well with Billy. Janet is scouted for a commercial.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

When Peter fails to show up for his shift on the switch, Steve’s furious to find him slurring and stumbling all over the place. Disbelieving of his claims that he is sober but unwell, Steve locks Peter in at No.1. Later, Carla returns from a trip into town with Lucas to the news that Peter has been rushed into hospital.

Meanwhile, Sean’s alarmed when Kirk has a fall caused by a leakage from one of his Double Glammy boxes. He asks Eileen if he can store the boxes at her house again, however when Todd remarks she is letting Sean walk all over her, Eileen suggests he finds a place of his own.

Elsewhere, Simon continues to hang out with Jacob. Alya voices doubts to Yasmeen about Elaine moving in. Fiz winds Tyrone up about Alina.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



After receiving mixed messages from Dawn, Jamie confronts her and she admits she has feelings for him. Gabby sees the pair kissing. Gabby confronts Jamie and realises that he was only trying to keep her on side to discourage her from having the baby.

Feeling dizzy Gabby has a nasty fall. She cries out for help but Jamie just watches as she passes out, clutching her stomach.

Elsewhere, Nicola and Jimmy worry about a letter from Juliette’s solciitor; Ellis questions Priya’s motives.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

A mysterious newcomer runs into the village, while being chased by two unidentified men, after allegedly fleeing his wedding day.

While he is hiding, he overhears a private conversation and is now in possession of a secret that could destroy a couple. Later, the mysterious man is revealed to be Sami’s step-cousin, Shaq.

Meanwhile, a vulnerable Ollie is playing with fire with drugs boss Victor.

Elsewhere, Mercedes’s dreams of becoming ‘Dee Valley Business Woman of the Year’ are put in jeopardy when jealous Cher decides to go up against her. Things aren’t smooth sailing for Cher, and in a fit of anger, she turns violent towards Mercedes.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Jimmi tells Daniel there’s a hunger strike at the university and shows him a video. Daniel recognises the two students as the ones he freed after they glued themselves to the building. He’s appalled when the girls mention him as an inspiration for their current, even more drastic protest.

Daniel visits them at their flat and warns Anita that the fact she has Crohn’s puts her even more at risk during a hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Ruhma catches Luca sleeping in the Nurse’s Room but he assures her it was a one off. After Jonno leaves him another threatening message, Luca meets him and hands him some (placebo) pills.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm