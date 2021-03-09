Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview peaks with 12.4m viewers

ITV’s exclusive UK broadcast of Oprah With Meghan and Harry was watched by a peak audience of 12.4 million viewers last night.

An average of 11.1m (54%) viewers watched the American talk show host in intimate conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

ITV note that the 12m+ peak is their biggest since the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final and the biggest on any channel [excluding pandemic-related announcements] since the Strictly Come Dancing final on BBC One in December.

The interview proved popular with younger viewers with four out of five viewers aged 16-34 – the most impressive performance in this demo since I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here last year.

The broadcaster adds that 2.2m viewers streamed the programme on ITV Hub.

Oprah With Megan and Harry proved to be a boon for ITV across the day with GMB averaging 1.2m viewers and 1.8m peak, its highest since 4 November (US Election).

Lorraine drew its biggest audience in over a decade with 1.7m overnight viewers, and the biggest This Morning, excluding specials, since May last year with 1.7m, while Loose Women drew its second biggest audience of the year so far with 1.4m.

ITV News, which followed Oprah With Meghan and Harry averaging 4.8m, 45 per cent share and a peak of 6.1m, its highest since since 15 November last year.