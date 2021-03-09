Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain

ITV has released a statement confirming that Piers Morgan is to stand down from his hosting duties on Good Morning Britain.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” a statement from the broadcaster read.

The controversial host has come under fire following comments he made about Meghan Markle on Monday 8th March’s edition of the programme.

Referring to Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – that was to be broadcast on ITV later the same day – and in which Markle spoke candidly about suffering a mental health crisis – Morgan fumed: “I don’t believe a word [Meghan Markle] says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

His comments were slammed by mental health charity Mind who noted in a statement that they “were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today. It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”

Ofcom confirmed earlier today that it has launched an investigation into Morgan’s bullish and insensitive remarks after receiving over 41,000 complaints in relation to their broadcast.