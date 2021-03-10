ITV commissions more episodes of game show The Cube

The Cube is returning to ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

Phillip Schofield returns to preside over the nerve-wracking gameshow, which sees contestants attempt deceptively simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of a Perspex box.

Phillip Schofield said: “It was such a treat to be back in the studio last year, with the pairs of contestants adding a whole new twist on the drama inside the box. This series you’ll see a whole new side to The Cube… get ready to be on the edge of your sofas!”

ITV note that they have commissioned further episodes of the show following the success of the million pound specials, which aired across a week in October 2020. They note that these averaged 3.5m across seven episodes making it the biggest series of the show since 2014.

Casting for the new six-part series is now under way with pairs of contestants from the same household being sought. For more details click here

As well as facing solo games, contestants will also come up against brand new two player challenges – a format point that was introduced with the million pound specials.

Each pair has nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the £250,000 jackpot. In addition to the six brand new civilian episodes, there will also be two hour-long celebrity specials, allowing well-known faces to feel the pressure as they endeavour to beat The Cube and win £250,000 for their chosen charity.

“The Cube remains a firm favourite with our viewers and with the brilliant Phillip Schofield at the helm, it’s guaranteed to be another great series packed with drama, tension and entertainment.” – Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV

The Cube will be made by OMG Entertainment for ITV.