Holby City welcomes Seán Gleeson as series producer

Seán Gleeson has taken on the role as Series Producer of Holby City.

As a previous producer and director for sister show Casualty, Seán is well versed in the goings on at the famous Holby City hospital.

Seán Gleeson says: “This is obviously an exciting opportunity. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and working with the crew, cast and Holby family on consolidating and reinvigorating this firm favourite for an even wider audience.”

Seán has also worked as a professional actor for many years, best known for his roles as Conor Flaherty in EastEnders between 1997-1999 and lawyer Ronnie Woodson in Doctors from 2003 until 2009. It was while starring in Doctors that he made the transition behind the camera, directing a number of episodes from 2007.

He remained with Doctors as a director until 2013 and then spent four years directing Casualty, on which he has recently worked as a producer.

“We are delighted to welcome Seán Gleeson as Series Producer of Holby City. A director and actor, as well as a producer, Seán has a unique and holistic approach to creativity and storytelling, that makes him a great company leader, and an exceptional dramatist.” – Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios

Holby City is a BBC Studios production and currently airs at 7.50pm on BBC One every Tuesday.