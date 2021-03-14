Glasgow family dramas with Beep

Its time to Beep on BBC Two.



Written by Bryce Hart, alumni of the Scottish Comedy Writers’ Programme, Beep is set in Glasgow and focuses on the dynamics and secrets of a family as they are brought together to visit Tommy, who is in a coma in hospital after being hit by a car.

On the day of his wedding anniversary Tommy (John Hamilton) is visited by his wife Liz (Siobhan Redmond), determined to celebrate the occasion, despite the circumstances.

Tommy and Liz are joined by dysfunctional family members including his emotionally challenged son Martin (Grant O’Rourke), sleep-deprived daughter Hannah (Victoria Balnaves) and lonely nephew Nigel (Kevin O’Loughlin).

Beep, BBC Two, 9.45 pm